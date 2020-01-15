ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police need help tracking down a suspect who went through the trouble of breaking a glass door at a convenience store to steal one main item - beer.

According to the police report, officers went to the Golden Pantry on South Milledge Avenue just after 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived, they noticed that the glass doors of the business had been broken. They called a key holder of the business to come to the scene and check to see if anything was missing.

That's when they discovered the surveillance video and realized the burglary happened around 2:20 that morning.

Athens-Clarke Police

Police said on the video, a man can be seen walking up, breaking the glass, and walking into the store. The report said the suspect walked to the cash register side, but couldn't be seen taking anything.

He then walked to the back of the store and left with a 12-pack of Bud Light, according to the report.

Police released surveillance photos of the person they are looking for in connection with the crime. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Det. Paul Davidson at (762) 400-7099 or email him at Paul.Davidson@accgov.com.

