A man convicted of killing two people in 2014 escaped Thursday afternoon from the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville.

Mississippi Department of Corrections officials are searching for Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson, who was discovered missing just before 1 p.m.

The prison has been placed on lockdown.

Wilson, 47, is serving a life sentence after he was convicted of two murders in Harrison County for murder.

Wilson is 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes.

Wilson was convicted of beating to death Carmen Dale Edwards in Biloxi on Jan. 2, 2014, and Kenneth Gibson in Gulfport the following day, WLOX-TV reported in 2015.

Wilson also is serving sentences for burglary in Harrison and Jackson counties and possession of a firearm by a felon.

MDOC officials said in a release they do not believe Wilson is armed, but he should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who has seen Wilson or knows his whereabouts should contact MDOC at 662-745-6611, Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or nearest law enforcement office.

