Police say Conyers community on high alert after man followed 11-year-old into home with gun to his head, robbed family

A $2,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can give information that can lead to an arrest.

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers Police offered new details about a home invasion that happened in a "quiet part" of a community last Wednesday.

Police said the shocking encounter spooked the neighborhood, keeping residents on high alert.

"This is very shocking to the community and to us. This is a very quiet part of the apartment complex," said Detective Kayla Hinds with Conyers Police.

An 11-year-old boy was outside of the Keswick Village Apartments on his phone when he noticed a strange man.

The boy then tried to get away from the man when the suspect followed him into his home with a gun pointed at his head demanding money.

In a sight that would frighten any parent, a gun to their child's head, the mother then gave up her own money to the suspect.

The suspect took $300 from the mother, a phone and another gun and ran away from the home.

“He was actually armed and then stole another firearm. So this has put the community on high alert,” said Hinds.

A 1-year-old girl was in the home at the time the home invasion occurred, according to authorities.

Authorities added that the victims are doing better and are hopeful that the man sees his time behind bars.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was able to provide a sketch of the man.

Police describe him as being anywhere from 28 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, and with shoulder-length braids and chin hair. Police said he also may have tattoos.

A sketch of the suspect can be viewed below.

They are still trying to figure out if the incident was targeted or random. Police said the incident was not caught on camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (404) 577-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online here.