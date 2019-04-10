CONYERS, Ga. — A Rockdale County man has been charged with rape and armed robbery after a woman's brutal attack.

Conyers Police said officers were called to the Motel 6 off Dogwood Driver early Sunday morning after getting reports of a robbery. Once they got to the room, officers found a woman bound with her hands behind her back. She told officers that she had been sexually assaulted and robbed at gunpoint.

The victim told police she met the man through a dating site and had agreed to meet him at her hotel room - where she had been living - to exchange "sexual favors for money."

The victim said once the man got into the room, he pointed a gun at her and forced her to take off her clothes. He then reportedly used cords and rope to tie her hands up before assaulting her. He then took her money and a cellphone from her room, according to police.

Authorities were able to identify Anthony Reagan, 31, as the suspect. Police arrested him Tuesday near his home in Conyers, where they found evidence to support the victim's statements.

Reagan was booked into Rockdale County Jail on charges of rape and armed robbery.

No other information was available.

