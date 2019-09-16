CONYERS, Ga. — A man is being questioned in Conyers after shooting and killing three men at his home.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear.

The three men were wearing masks and were shot outside the home, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

One of the men was dead at the scene, while two were transported to a hospital where they later died.

The sheriff's office said it is interviewing the resident, who has not been charged.

The incident happened inside a home off Flat Shoals Road in Conyers, on White Oak Court. The sheriff's office said it happened just after 4 a.m. on Monday morning.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said in a release that the investigation was in its preliminary stages.

"At this time, it is known that all three males that were shot do not live at the residence and arrived at the residence with their faces covered," it said.

According to the AP, Deputy Lee Thomas of the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office told reporters the man called 911 after shooting the three men.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

