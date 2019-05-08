ATLANTA — A delivery driver was stabbed and car-jacked outside Georgia Tech student housing overnight.

Atlanta Police said the victim, who works for Insomnia Cookies, was in his car on Spring Street when a man carrying a knife approached him.

When the victim rolled down his window, police said the man stabbed him in the stomach and then stole his car.

The suspect ditched the car a little further down the road before taking off.

