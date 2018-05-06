PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. – A woman was arrested after she was found passed out in her car for hours with a baby and dog were in the backseat.

On May 28, Gwinnett County Police were called to the Veranda Estates Apartments in the 6500 block of Spalding Drive after someone called about a woman passed out in her car.

Police said in the incident report they found Caylie Chaney unconscious with a “large amount of vomit all over her and in the driver’s seat area of the car.” She was unresponsive until Gwinnett County Fire Department “physically woke her up by slapping her foot with a latex glove,” the report stated.

While Chaney was being examined, the officer found in the backseat a young child strapped inside a car seat and a large dog. The officer stated in the report the child’s face was flushed and was “obviously distraught.”

Officials evaluated the child, who appeared to be fine, just shaken up. Police said Chaney’s cousin came outside an apartment and took the child and dog into the complex.

When police spoke to Chaney, she told them she had been in the car since 2 p.m. The incident report stated the caller said Chaney had been in the car since about 8 a.m. and police arrived around 3:15 p.m.

Chaney admitted to police she had been drinking the night before and drove from Acworth. When asked again how long she’d been in the parking lot, she said 10 a.m. The report stated she did not remember passing out.

Officials said in the report that alcohol was found inside the car.

After performing various sobriety tests, the officer on scene determined there was probable cause that Chaney was under the influence of alcohol.

The officer placed Chaney under arrest for driving under the influence, driving under the influence child endangerment, and cruelty to children in the second degree.

