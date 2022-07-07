Do you recognize this truck? Cordele Police searching for vehicle in homicide investigation

The truck was last seen June 25.

CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele homicide investigators are asking for the public's help in a case.

The police department is searching for a pickup truck investigators believe is connected with a man's death.

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding Jonnie "Red" Walker's death. They released a photo of the vehicle of interest, described to be a silver or tan Chevy or GMC extended cab pickup truck.

The vehicle was last seen at the intersection of South 7 St. and West 14 Ave. in Cordele at 10:13 p.m. on June 25.