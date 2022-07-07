Do you recognize this truck? Cordele Police searching for vehicle in homicide investigation

CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele homicide investigators are asking for the public's help in a case.
The police department is searching for a pickup truck investigators believe is connected with a man's death.
Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding Jonnie "Red" Walker's death. They released a photo of the vehicle of interest, described to be a silver or tan Chevy or GMC extended cab pickup truck.
The vehicle was last seen at the intersection of South 7 St. and West 14 Ave. in Cordele at 10:13 p.m. on June 25.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are also assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information about the truck or the driver is asked to call the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or the Investigation Americus Field Office at (229) 931-2439.