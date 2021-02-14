Man found shot dead at entrance to Gwinnett apartment complex

It happened at the Corners at 1700 apartment complex in Peachtree Corners.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Peachtree Corners.

Police received a "person shot" call just after 11:30 a.m. at 1700 Hunter Ridge Lane, they said.

The victim, identified only as a Black male, was found lying in the road at the front entrance to the apartment complex with at least one gunshot wound, police said. It’s unclear if he’s a resident of the neighborhood or a visitor.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

One of the bullet holes penetrated a nearby apartment, a Gwinnett Police spokesperson said. No one was injured in that home.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Police are encouraging residents at the apartment complex to report any suspicious activity on any personally owned surveillance cameras.