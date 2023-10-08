Correctional officer arrested after trying to sneak contraband into Clayton County Jail: Sheriff

On Sunday, Sheriff Levon Allen said she was fired and arrested at her now-former place of employment.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A correctional officer was fired and then arrested on Saturday after she was caught trying to sneak contraband into the Clayton County Jail, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Levon Allen said Correctional Officer Desiree Lowery crossed the Sheriff's Guard line and tried to enter the jail with what he described as contraband.

Lowery was stopped and confronted by an on-duty supervisor when she became frantic and tried to run away, according to the sheriff.

On Sunday, Allen said she was fired and arrested at her now-former place of employment.

"Desiree Lowery exchanged her employee badge number for an Inmate LE number, exchanged her Officer title for an Inmate title, exchanged her blue uniform for an orange uniform, and exchanged her clean record for four felony charges," Allen said.