Man arrested month after security guard shot dead outside metro Atlanta lounge

Quincy Tyler Walker, 26, was arrested.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga.

Authorities have arrested a man they said shot and killed a security guard outside a DeKalb County lounge.

Sheriff's office investigators arrested Quincy Tyler Walker on Sunday at a restaurant on Buford Highway, they said. He is accused of felony murder in the death of Erik McKenzie, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said. Officials added Walker is also facing aggravated assault charges after McKenzie and another man were hurt in a shooting last month.

Deputies have been investigating the case since Oct. 25 when police were dispatched to Cosmopolitan Premiere Lounge off Glenwood Road.

Investigators said it started from a dispute inside the club and as tensions flared guests were told to exit the building. Police said that’s when a gunman opened fire in the parking lot, striking two security guards.

"They were shot while attempting to end a fight between Mr. Walker and other individuals," the sheriff's office said.