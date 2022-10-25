Security guard shot dead outside metro Atlanta lounge, police say

The department said it happened following an argument at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off Glenwood Road in Decatur.

DECATUR, Ga. — A security guard outside a lounge was killed and another was injured in an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

Police said they were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off Glenwood Road, where two people were shot. The department said people were told to leave after an argument broke out inside.

Witnesses told officers that a suspect started shooting outside the lounge resulting in two security guards being shot. Police said one died and the other was taken to the hospital.

No one is in custody and the department said they are still investigating. Police did not release any other information about the victim or the suspect.

