Older couple robbed, 1 shot in Commerce, police say

Two men were arrested on Saturday for the shooting and robbery off Highway 441.

COMMERCE, Ga. — Two men were arrested after robbing a couple and shooting one of them outside of a business on Saturday, Commerce Police Department said.

The business is off of U.S. Route 441 in Commerce. Police said a 62-year-old woman was walking back to her car when two men left their silver Honda to rob her at gunpoint.

Her husband, who is 68 years old, came to help, but officers said one of the suspects shot him in the upper chest. The two men then finished robbing the couple from Maysville before driving away in the silver car.

Officers said the couple was able to provide the last three digits of the car's tag number, and detectives were able to figure out the rest. They then realized the suspects had driven into Banks County.

Commerce Police Department officers worked with deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Banks County Sheriff’s Office to search the area.

A deputy with Banks County found the sliver Honda "a few hours later," Commerce police said at an apartment complex. With the help of detectives and community members, officers located the apartment where the suspects were and made the arrests.

They arrested two men, one, 21-years-old and the other 20 years old, both from Macon. Police said they were charged with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.