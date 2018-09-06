DECATUR, Ga. -- The man and woman who are being charged in a one-year-old child's violent death made their first court appearances on Saturday.

Kevin Stewart appeared before Magistrate Judge Albert Sacks around 3:30, while little Bryen Davis' mother, Ceddricka Davis, was scheduled to appear around 6 pm.

The couple were staying at the Stone Mountain Inn on Mountain Industrial Boulevard when, on June 6, they took the child to a local hospital. Davis alleged she was away from the room and when she came back, her boyfriend was performing CPR.

Child with internal injuries, head trauma dies; mom and boyfriend being charged

According to court affidavits, the child suffered injuries to his head resulting in brain bleeding, a fractured jaw, bruising to his face, chest and mouth, and lacerations to his liver. Several older scars were also found on his body.

The child died Friday afternoon.

Stewart is charged with aggravated battery and first- degree cruelty to children, while Davis is facing a a second-degree cruelty to children charge.

Kevin Stewart

Davis alleges she left Stewart alone with the child after the couple had used marijuana and cocaine. She also said Stewart had injured the child before.

Stewart is not related to the child.

Stewart’s bond was set at $250,000 in cash only. During Saturday’s appearance, Stewart’s only comment was, “Why is my bond being set so high?”

Saks said there were multiple reasons, including the aggravated nature of the charges, which could be upgraded to murder. Stewart, who is denying the charges, then placed his head in his hands.

© 2018 WXIA