'Modern-day Bonnie and Clyde' facing fraud charges for stealing mail, funds of Georgia residents, prosecutors say

The two drove around multiple states, stealing mail from victims in order to gain control of their bank accounts.

STATESBORO, Ga. — A South Carolina man - who referred to him and his girlfriend as the "modern day Bonnie and Clyde" is awaiting sentencing after admitting to using information from stolen mail to try to steal over a million dollars from multiple people, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Thirty-three-year-old Michael H. Boatright of Chesterfield, South Carolina pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud, according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Boatright's girlfriend, 29-year-old Stephanie Michelle Lea Napier, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

“These thefts weren’t just a matter of swiping letters from private citizens’ rural mailboxes; Boatwright and Napier took their crimes several steps further by using that mail to steal sensitive information and individuals’ identities,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “They will now be held accountable for invading the privacy and financial security of innocent victims.”

According to a release, court documents and proceedings showed the two drove around Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida to steal mail from mailboxes and use personal information from said mail to gain access to people's bank accounts.