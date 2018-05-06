CARTERSVILLE, Ga -- Police are searching for four suspects after they attacked a couple with golf clubs during a road rage encounter.

On Sunday, May 20, at 1:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to Highway 20 and Dean Road for two people who had been injured. When they arrived, they found a couple that looked as though they had been in a physical fight.

According to the incident report, the male victim, 31, was driving on Highway 20 when he decided to make a U-turn near Dead Road. When he did that, a dark blue Chevrolet pickup truck with high beams started to tailgate the couple

The driver of the victim's vehicle started to brake to get the truck to back off but instead, the truck passed the couple and ended up running them onto the shoulder, according to the incident report.

The man told police he saw a man wearing a white hat approaching his vehicle, followed by three other men who were brandishing golf clubs.

The man then got out of his car and started arguing with the other men. It turned physical after one of the suspects spit in the victim's face. Soon, the men who had been in the truck started to beat the victim with the golf clubs, according to the incident report.

The woman told police she started yelling at the men to stop but then one of the men hit her in the face with a golf club and told her "if she did not shut up she would get hit again," according to the incident report.

The four suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

The male victim suffered injuries to the right side of his head and was found bleeding and bruised on the right side of his shoulder. The female victim suffered some swelling and bruising on the left side of her face next to her eye, according to the incident report.

Officers found three golf clubs, two of which were broken, and a white hat at the scene. Both victims were transported to the hospital because of the severity of their injuries.

The female victim was able to record video of the altercation but investigations are ongoing at this time.

If you have any information about this case, call Bartow County Sheriff's Office at 770-382-5050 at extension 6030.

