Man, woman beaten during attempted home burglary, APD says

ATLANTA — A man and a woman were hurt after being beaten during a home burglary, according to Atlanta Police.

It happened Monday around 7 p.m. along Nancy Creek Road NW in Atlanta's Pace neighborhood – not far from the Westminster Schools.

When officers arrived, they met with the couple, who said a man had entered their home and physically assaulted them.

APD investigators found the woman confronted the unknown man, who was inside the home's garage. The suspect beat her and demanded her car keys. The man rushed in to help and attempted to confront the suspect, and he was physically assaulted as well, APD said.

Police arrived and detained the suspect. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail, APD said. He faces burglary and breaking and entering charges.