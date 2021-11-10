Couple charged with murder in death of toddler in Hall County

In addition to being charged with murder, the couple is charged with one count of first-degree cruelty to children each.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in Hall County have charged a couple with murder in relation to the death of a toddler.

The pair was arrested early Monday morning at HCSO headquarters.

In addition to being charged with murder, they are each charged with one count of first-degree cruelty to children.

According to the investigation, between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday, the married couple caused traumatic brain injury and more to the child's body, resulting in her death.

The 2-year-old victim was being watched by the couple at their home while her parents were at work.

The child was eventually transported by Hall County Fire Services to Northeast Georgia Medical Center after an initial medical call about her at 1:50 p.m. Sunday. The child would later be flown to a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Hospital where she later died.

Hospital officials would later notify investigators due to the nature of the child's injuries.

Both the man and woman are being held without bond. Meanwhile, the child's body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.