Couple found dead, one car missing in Winder home, police say

The two found were Marcus Gardner, 29, and Christina Virginia Smith, 30 at their Winder residence.

WINDER, Ga. — A couple was found shot dead inside their Winder home on Saturday. Police say their car was also missing.

Winder Police said they were called to the home off Bush Chapel Drive to conduct a welfare check. When they entered the home, they found the bodies of Marcus Gardner, 29, and Christina Virginia Smith, 30.

Upon initial investigation, Winder police said they believe the two were shot and noticed one of their cars was missing.

No one had heard or seen the two since two days prior, they said.