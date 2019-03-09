The mother of a 10-month-old baby boy and her boyfriend are facing multiple charges in the infant's death.

The autopsy revealed the infant had a fractured skull, fractured ribs and intestinal bleeding among other severe injuries.

Gwinnett Police said they were called to Beaver Ruin Road Monday around 4:40 a.m. to help a baby with breathing problems. When emergency personnel arrived the infant was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Unfortunately, the baby died shortly after arriving to the hospital, police said.

The hospital staff notified Gwinnett Police of the death since the family was from that area and the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the body.

When Jahlin Corey and Dennisa Vega-Rivera were confronted about the results, police stated that their explanations were "inconsistent" with the findings and they were both arrested.

Corey, 27, has been charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of aggravated battery.

The child's mother, 27-year-old Dennisa Vega-Rivera has been charged with one count of second degree cruelty to children.

Both of them are in the Gwinnett County Jail with no bonds.

