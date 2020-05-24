DeKalb PD looking for son who allegedly opened fire on his mother

Police are still searching for Andrew Economou after a massive SWAT presence on Redan Road on Saturday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A SWAT standoff is over but the search continues for a 23-year-old man who police believe opened fire on his mother on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for DeKalb Police said that they were called to the area of Panola Road and Covent Way in response to a domestic dispute. That's when police learned of allegations that Andrew Economou had shot at his mother as she was leaving the home in a vehicle.

Investigators initially believed that the suspect had gone back into the home leading police to call out the SWAT team in an attempt to control the situation and make an arrest.

However, after a long wait, police uncovered evidence that Economou was no longer in the home. As such, police have not made an arrest and are still searching for Economou. Police haven't announced what specific charges he may be facing however they said the mother wasn't injured.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department or 911.