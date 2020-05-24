x
Skip Navigation

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

crime

DeKalb PD looking for son who allegedly opened fire on his mother

Police are still searching for Andrew Economou after a massive SWAT presence on Redan Road on Saturday.
Credit: WXIA
SWAT situation on Covent Way near Panola Road on May 23, 2020

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A SWAT standoff is over but the search continues for a 23-year-old man who police believe opened fire on his mother on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for DeKalb Police said that they were called to the area of Panola Road and Covent Way in response to a domestic dispute.  That's when police learned of allegations that Andrew Economou had shot at his mother as she was leaving the home in a vehicle. 

Investigators initially believed that the suspect had gone back into the home leading police to call out the SWAT team in an attempt to control the situation and make an arrest.

However, after a long wait, police uncovered evidence that Economou was no longer in the home. As such, police have not made an arrest and are still searching for Economou. Police haven't announced what specific charges he may be facing however they said the mother wasn't injured.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department or 911.

MORE HEADLINES

Two men removed from Lenox Square after argument, display of gun in food court

Man found dead in car near Atlanta shopping plaza

One woman dead, another critically injured after shooting in Atlanta

Mom begs for information in disappearance of 'compassionate' son, as police suspect foul play