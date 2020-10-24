Husband on the run after shooting wife in DeKalb

The victim is expected to survive her injuries, police said.

ATLANTA — DeKalb Police are looking for a man accused of shooting his wife on Friday.

A spokesperson said officers were called to the 7100 block of Covington Highway on Friday to reports of a shooting. A preliminary investigation now suggests that the gunfire was the result of a domestic situation.

Police said the husband, who hasn't been publicly identified, shot his wife and then ran from the scene. The wife's exact condition wasn't released though she is reported to be stable and expected to survive.

DeKalb authorities haven't released any specific motive for the shooting. Anyone with information should contact law enforcement.