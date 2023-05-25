Covington officer shot in head 'doing very well,' after surgery, police say

He's been at Grady Hospital recovering and went into surgery earlier on Thursday to fix his jaw.

ATLANTA — A Covington officer who was shot in the head earlier this week is out of surgery, according to the police department.

The department said Officer Rashad Rivers is "doing very well" and could possibly go home Friday. He's been at Grady Hospital recovering and underwent surgery earlier on Thursday to fix his jaw. The police department wrote on its Facebook page Wednesday that Rivers was awake and in good spirits.

Rivers was shot in the line of duty on May 23 at the OYO Hotel on Alcovy Road, police said.

Officers said they initially responded to the hotel at 10:30 p.m. for a domestic fight. They added a man confronted the first officer on the scene with a gun.

The two eventually began shooting at each other, with the officer -- Rivers -- being shot in the head. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as 23-year-old Treyvorius Stodghill.

The agency said a second responding officer arrived at the scene and saw Stodghill, who was allegedly pointing a gun at Rivers-- who was already down.

"Stodghill was shot and killed by a Covington Police Officer during the incident," the GBI said in a news release. They will conduct an autopsy on Stodghill's body.

As for Rivers, the police department said he joined the police force in 2023 after earning the Leadership Award for his class. After the shooting, the police department asked the community to keep Rivers in their thoughts.