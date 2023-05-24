Covington Police officer shot in head, suspect killed

This happened at the OYO Hotel on Alcovy Road.

ATLANTA — A Covington Police officer is in the hospital after being shot in the head at a hotel Tuesday night.

Covington Police said the officer is currently at Grady Hospital and in stable condition.

Officers said they initially responded to the hotel at 10:30 p.m. for a domestic fight. They add that the first officer on the scene was confronted by a man with a gun.

The two eventually began shooting at each other, with the officer being shot in the head. Covington Police add that a second officer arrived shortly after that and also engaged in gunfire with the suspect, who was eventually killed.

In the meantime, Covington Police are asking for prayers. According to them, the officer is in stable condition and talking.

There is no word yet on the officer's identify or the identity of the suspect who was killed.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.