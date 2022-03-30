x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Chase begins in Coweta County, ends with wreck in Atlanta

Right now, there are limited details in the incident.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A chase across multiple counties has come to an end in Atlanta after a crash on an Interstate 85 exit ramp Wednesday afternoon.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said the chase involving their deputies came to an end with a wreck on the I-85 exit ramp at Sylvan Road in Atlanta. 

The Georgia Department of Transportation cameras previously showed all lanes of traffic were closed in the area due to the incident. As of 4:25 p.m., traffic appears to be flowing again.

There are limited details in the incident at this time. 11Alive will update this story as details become available.

Related Articles

In Other News

Chase begins in Coweta County, ends with wreck in Atlanta