Second victim in Coweta County double shooting dies, sheriff's office says

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The second victim in a double shooting last week in Coweta County has died, the sheriff's office said Monday.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the victim. Following the shooting, he was initially described as a male who had been shot in the head.

The sheriff's office did not have any new additional details in the case, saying its criminal investigation unit is "still currently working multiple leads." No arrests have been made.

Last week, family members said they believed the shooting may have stemmed from an armed robbery attempt.

The family identified the first victim, Marvin Bridges, and said the second victim had been related to Bridges.

"Everyone is very devastated, it was unexpected," said a family member, who wanted to remain anonymous.

Family members said Bridges was a loving man who loved animals.

"To us, he was loving he was caring. He loves animals and he was a good person," said the family member.