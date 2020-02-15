COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators have released new information in their search for suspects in a Coweta County home invasion that left a teen girl dead.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office unveiled a Crime Stoppers press release on Saturday that delves a little further into the people they're trying to find and the vehicle they escaped in.

Coweta County investigators said they are searching for four people, a white female and a white male along with two others whose descriptions aren't known.

RELATED: 'If you didn't know Haley, you really missed out': Family, friends react to death of teen in Coweta County

The suspects are accused of opening fire during a home invasion late Tuesday evening on Bethlehem Church Road in Grantville, Georgia and also making demands of those inside the home.

The bullets ultimately struck and killed 14-year-old Haley Adams who had just moved to metro Atlanta from the Macon area with her mother about a week earlier.

The suspects then escaped in what authorities believe was a light-colored four-door car of which they've released photos.

While many details are still extremely limited, authorities in Polk County, Georgia did announce that they had made one arrest in connection with the case. Polk County said they made the arrest in cooperation with federal agents who were searching for William "Bill" Tyree.

RELATED: Arrest made in Coweta County home invasion that left teen girl dead

Neither the Polk County Sheriff's Office nor investigators in Coweta County, however, will confirm exactly how Tyree is connected to the case or if they believe he is one of the four that escaped in the car that night.

Anyone with information on the case, the suspects or the vehicle are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 to report types anonymously and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters can also call Investigator Daniel Smith directly with information at 770-253-1502 or email drsmith@coweta.ga.us. Captain Elain Jordan can also be contacted at ejordan@coweta.ga.us.

RELATED: Video shows suspects getting out of car, rushing to leave in home invasion where teen was killed