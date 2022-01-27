Dunwoody police sergeant arrested for DUI following crash, chief says

Officers said the crash happened on Sumac Drive in Dunwoody while the sergeant was off-duty; he was also in his personal vehicle.

ATLANTA — A Dunwoody police sergeant was arrested for DUI after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

Officers said the crash happened on Sumac Drive in Dunwoody a little before midnight while the sergeant was off-duty; he was also in his personal vehicle.

Dunwoody Police said they called Georgia State Patrol to investigate the matter because it involved one of their officers.

The sergeant was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

“Although innocent until proven guilty is the foundation of our legal system, I am greatly concerned that it appears like one of the leaders of our department made a terrible choice to drink and drive," Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan said in a news release. " As law enforcement officers, we are and should be held to the highest standards of conduct whether on or off duty. We will conduct a thorough investigation of this incident and the actions of our officer."