DeKalb Police investigating after driver found shot in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash in Decatur turned into a shooting investigation Thursday night.

DeKalb County Police Department officers were called to an accident by Creste Drive around 7:15 p.m. The road is just off Snapfinger Woods Drive by Elite X-ing apartments.

Police said when they found the vehicle, they realized the driver had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital where he is currently listed as critical, according to officers.

Authorities said witnesses reported the passenger of the vehicle had run off after the crash.

Homicide assault detectives are now taking over the investigation, DCPD said.

