The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said overall crime is down in the county.

"We have seen a reduction in every category except rape which can be attributed to the serial rapist," Sheriff Victor Hill said.

However, the good news, he said, is that the alleged serial rapist was captured last year.

In November 2019, 11Alive learned that Kenneth Bowen was charged in a 60-count indictment. Some of attacks dated back to 2015, with many of the crimes happening within a two-mile radius of his home.

Officers say the sexual assaults occurred at the homes of women in Jonesboro and Riverdale - almost all at apartment complexes and townhomes. There were at least nine victims authorities were able to link Bowen to.

"He is currently facing the wall of the Clayton County jail where he belongs," the sheriff added.

For the county's murder rate, Hill said it dropped in 2019.

As for car-related crimes, Hill said many of them were due to running or unlocked vehicles.

"Most of the guns stolen and used in crimes last year were taken from vehicles left unlocked," he explained. "Most of the cars stolen were cars that were left running, or had the key fobs left in the vehicles. Every time we allow this to occur, we are arming criminals and giving them transportation to go commit crimes."

He urged residents to secure fire arms and always lock your vehicles.

While he praised the crime reduction, Hill also mentioned it was a collective effort with help from municipal police chiefs, work with the district attorney, solicitor general, and others.

11Alive reached out to the sheriff's office to get statistics regarding the crime rate. We will update this story when we receive them from authorities.

