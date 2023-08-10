Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting Crisp County deputy in the head

The man is accused of shooting at deputies, stealing a patrol vehicle and then leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

CORDELE, Ga. — A man has pled guilty to murder charges after shooting a Crisp County deputy in the head last month.

Croshawn Cross was sentenced Thursday to life without parole, a consecutive life sentence and another five years after prosecutors said he shot at deputies and then led them on a high-speed chase.

The events unfolded on July 5. Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne stopped on GA 280 to help a stranded driver who had stopped on the highway. When Browne called in the tag number, he learned that the car was reported stolen out of Houston County.

Browne proceeded to take Cross into custody. Upon placing one handcuff on Cross, the man pulled a stolen handgun from his waist and shot the deputy in the head, prosecutors said.

Another deputy rushed to the scene and found Browne on the ground. Cross aimed a second stolen firearm at the deputy and started firing, forcing the deputy to take cover. Authorities said Cross then stole Browne's patrol vehicle and sped off into the city of Cordele.

Driving at speeds of over 100 mph, Cross led law enforcement on a high-speed chase for about an hour on Interstate 75 and into Monroe County. Deputies in the area were able to catch up to Cross and arrest him there.