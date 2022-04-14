x
Crime

Lockdown at Cross Keys High School in DeKalb County lifted

Police said they were unable to locate evidence a gun had gone off anywhere after a woman in the area called 911 to report gunfire.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A DeKalb County high school was on lockdown Thursday afternoon, school officials said. 

At around 1:30 p.m., Cross Keys High School was put on lockdown after the Brookhaven Police Department received reports of a weapon being discharged in the area, school officials said. A teacher tells us it was lifted by 3:15 p.m.

The Brookhaven Police Department provided the following statement:

Brookhaven Police responded to the 1400 block of N Cliff Valley Way in reference to a 911 caller stating she heard gunfire. Officers were unable to locate any evidence about the above reported crime.

