Border agents in two states worked together to capture an Albanian man who skipped out on a cruise and ended up in Atlanta.

Authorities with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said 23-year-old Gentian Kurdina failed to return to a Carnival cruise ship docked at the Port of New Orleans on Monday, bringing agents there to begin their search.

They were able to track him to an Amtrak train headed for New York and coordinated with Atlanta agents to check the train when it arrived there late Tuesday. They found Kurdina aboard the train and took him into custody for removal from the United States.

"This is just the latest example of the men and women of CBP working hard every day to secure our borders and keep our nation safe," Steven Stavinoha, the director of the New Orleans office said.

CBP is charged with protecting the United States against terrorist threats and prevents illegal entry of people - or dangerous materials into the country.

© 2018 WXIA