COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Weeks after two men were arrested in connection with a shooting inside one of metro Atlanta's busiest malls, one of them now faces an additional charge.

Zaire Dhanoolal was in court on Wednesday in connection with the shooting that happened in the heart of the holiday shopping season on Dec. 14 at the Cumberland Mall.

Already facing two counts felony counts of aggravated assault, the 18-year-old Marietta man had a new charge - carrying a concealed weapon - added to the list. Following the addition of the misdemeanor charge, a judge denied bond for Dhanoolal.

RELATED: Cumberland Mall shooting leaves one injured, many more shaken

Police believe he and 19-year-old Joweer Ponce, also of Marietta, were responsible for a shooting in the food court that led to mass chaos as customers ran for the exits - or for cover.

Police believe the shooting came in the midst of an argument. After opening fire, the suspects made their escape leaving one victim with a gunshot wound to the neck and shoulder area. The victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and survived.

Zaire Dhanoolal, 18 and Joweer Ponce, 19, both of Marietta, Ga., were arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at Cumberland Mall on Sat., Dec. 14, 2019.

Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Another person was also named a victim by police because one of the suspects pointed a gun at him before opening fire on the other.

Ponce, who was only booked at the time on charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and reckless conduct, was released on $10,000 bond in December. However, Dhanoolal has remained in jail since the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is still asked to contact the Cobb County Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.

MORE HEADLINES

She vanished right near the local high school; then she was sold for sex

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history