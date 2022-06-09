Man cutting grass killed by DUI driver, likely texting, sheriff says

Kenneth Johnson was charged with homicide in the death of Paul Nix.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man going about his business, cutting the grass in the front yard of his Cumming home, was killed Wednesday afternoon by a driver allegedly under the influence and texting, the sheriff's office said.

Forsyth County deputies said 68-year-old Paul Nix was operating his mower near the roadway at Hopewell Road near Church Road around 4 p.m. when 22-year-old Kenneth Johnson "failed to negotiate the curve" and struck the mower.

They said a cell phone found in the debris outside the vehicle belonging to Johnson determined he was likely texting. Deputies said the "text screen was active" and it appeared he was "replying to a text at the time of the crash."

After field sobriety evaluations were conducted on Johnson, deputies determined he was under the influence.

He was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane and texting while driving.

Johnson was transported to the Forsyth County Jail and is being held on no bond.