Teen's body dumped in street following shooting, APD says

This is a developing story

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon where the body of a 19-year-old was found in the street.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Custer Avenue around 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim unconscious with a gunshot wound. APD said Grady EMS came to the scene and pronounced him dead.

APD Lt. Jenson told 11Alive at the scene that the teen and another man were in the area walking when they got into a car. APD said shots were fired and the victim's body was dumped in the street.