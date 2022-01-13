1 hurt after gun discharged during fight near CVS, APD says

"At some point, it appears the suspect attempted to use a money transfer app on the victim’s phone," APD wrote in a press release.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot when his gun was discharged during a fight near a CVS Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the CVS at 2429 MLK Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta's Florida Heights neighborhood at 3:15 p.m., APD said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to APD's preliminary investigation, a person requested to use the victim's cell phone and he agreed.

"At some point, it appears the suspect attempted to use a money transfer app on the victim’s phone," APD wrote in a press release.

APD said the victim then confronted the person and a fight ensued. The victim was armed during the fight when his gun discharged striking himself. The suspect then ran away from the scene, according to APD.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5 p.m., where the parking lot of the CVS was taped off.