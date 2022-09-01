DA to seek death penalty for mom accused of killing 3 children, setting home on fire

Dalene Brister's husband previously told 11Alive his wife was battling mental health issues.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County District Attorney's Office has decided to seek the death penalty for a woman accused of murdering three of her children and setting their home on fire.

In a news release, the D.A.'s office said a grand jury indicted Darlene Brister on Wednesday. She's facing three counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of arson in the first degree, and seven counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

The charges stem from an attack and fire that happened June 24.

The Paulding County Sheriff's office said seven children were inside the house on Woodwind Drive when Brister began attacking the children, attempting to stab them. A 9-month-old baby was killed, along with a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. Two older children were also hurt but survived, authorities said.

A chilling 911 call reveals details about what happened that night.

“The mom had already killed the baby; from what I understand, the mom had killed the infant and is trying to kill the other children," a neighbor said on a 911 call. "They just jumped out the window escaping in the chaos.”

Her husband, Ricky Brister, previously told 11Alive his wife was battling mental health issues.

On Thursday, District Attorney Matthew Rollins filed noticed that he would seek the death penalty in the case.