Man accused of shooting 2 in the head from the back seat of a car arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who police said shot two people while sitting in the back seat of the car they were all in has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrested Da Shjohn Bridges, 20.

According to the sheriff's office, Bridges was riding in a vehicle with two others off Browns Mill Lake Road Sept. 22, when they said Bridges shot both the driver and the front-seat passenger - identified as Donnell Roderick Smith and Christopher L. Knight - in the back of the head, killing them.

A motive for the shooting is still unknown.

The sheriff's office said investigators took Bridges into custody without incident and took him to the DeKalb County Jail.