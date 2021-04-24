Reports of person shot lead to homicide investigation near Dacula

Gwinnett Police are still gathering details about what led up to the shooting.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting reported on Saturday evening.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Overlook Hill Pass, a neighborhood north of Dacula. According to Sgt. Michele Pihera, the suspect initially left the scene but was later caught by officers on Auburn Road.

Homicide detectives are now on the scene investigating. Authorities haven't released any details about the victim, the suspect or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.