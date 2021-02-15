Police looking for 17-year-old in deadly Gwinnett shooting

Police said they have issued warrants to arrest Damia Mitchell for felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

DACULA, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are looking for a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting near Dacula that left one person dead on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, Police said they have issued warrants to arrest Damia Mitchell for felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

Officers said that, around 1:30 p.m., officers in the Bay Creek Precinct were called to the area of Uniwattee Trail and Mountain Ash Court just outside of Dacula to reports of a shooting. They arrived to find the victim with a single gunshot wound. She died at the hospital, police said.

The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Faith Burns.

Investigators believe Burns and Mitchell knew each other and had a domestic altercation before the shooting.

They also believe there were multiple people present when the gunfire broke out; detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone has any information to share in this case or knows Mitchell's whereabouts, contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit their website.