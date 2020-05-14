Woman arrested following double shooting in Covington

Police say the woman fired shots at her child's father and his girlfriend.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Police responded just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday to the Fieldcrest Walk Apartments after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds to the head and the shoulder. They were both life-flighted to Atlanta Medical Center. One is critical.

Through their investigation, they found that the shooter, identified as Dalanna Bailey, 22, of Conyers, arrived to the apartments with her 11-month old baby.

Police say Bailey got into an argument with the baby's father. While they were arguing, the father's girlfriend attempted to leave the scene in her vehicle.

At this point, police say Bailey pulled a gun and began firing at the two. The female was struck in the head and crashed her car in the parking lot.

"This event began as a domestic dispute that quickly became violent. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the two victims," Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom said.

Bailey, fled the scene and was located on Thursday at a motel in DeKalb County, Malcom said. She was taken into custody without incident. The 11-month-old child was also at the location and was unharmed.

Charges have been filed by for aggravated assault, but police said they anticipate additional charges as the investigation is ongoing.

