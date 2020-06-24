2 teens shot in northwest Atlanta after likely 'verbal argument,' police say

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. at a home off Dale Creek Drive.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say two teens suffered minor gunshot wounds in what likely began as a "verbal dispute with another group of young juvenile males in the area."

Police say a 17-year-old was shot once to the right thigh and an 18-year-old was shot in the right ankle. Both men were transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition.

"Our investigators are currently at the hospital interviewing the victims to gather the facts related to this incident," police told 11Alive.