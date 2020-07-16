Police investigating 'tragic loss' after Dallas ISD teacher killed, officials say

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that our amazing PE Teacher/Coach, Jennifer Hickmon has died," school officials said.

A Dallas Independent School District physical education teacher and coach has been killed, Dallas police officers discovered Sunday.

Officers were performing a health and welfare around 7:55 a.m. at 6633 Happy Trails Drive when they found Jennifer Hickmon.

The 37-year-old had died from homicidal violence, police said.

Hickmon had worked for Young Men's Leadership Academy at Fred F. Florence Middle School, school officials told WFAA.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that our amazing PE Teacher/Coach, Jennifer Hickmon has died," a tweet from the school said. "This is a tragic loss for our school community. Please don’t hesitate to contact our campus counselors who are available for support."

The school will also hold a balloon release at 6 p.m. Friday at its athletic field in honor of Hickmon. The event is open to the community, though everyone attending will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation into her death. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Esteban Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-847.