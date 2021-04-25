Man shot outside Dalton bar, drives away, crashes and dies, police say

The 28-year-old victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

DALTON, Ga. — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man outside a Dalton bar on Sunday morning.

Dalton Police said it happened in the parking lot of The Oyster Pub & Grill at 933 Market Street at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said there was a fight inside the bar the spilled outside. They said 28-year-old Rashad Goldston of Cleveland, Tennessee was hit in the back while inside his vehicle, they believe.

Goldston attempted to leave in his car, but crashed a short distance away, flipping the car.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police are investigating witnesses and hope to learn more about the circumstances around the shooting and who the suspected gunman is.