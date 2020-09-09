Explosives discovered in stolen trailer connected to wanted man who got in shootout with deputies

The GBI said a search warrant was executed on the stolen trailer and that their Bomb Disposal Unit will destroy them.

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the stolen trailer a Texas man was hauling at the time of a shootout with Georgia deputies on Monday had explosives in it.

Authorities are still actively searching for Dalton Potter who got in a shootout with Whitfield County deputies.

A search warrant was executed on the stolen trailer Dalton Potter was hauling at the time of the Whitfield Co OIS on Monday. Explosives were found in the trailer that will be destroyed by the GBI Bomb Disposal Unit. Potter is still wanted and the #BLUEALERT is still active pic.twitter.com/NnIdFhUX14 — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 9, 2020

11Alive's sister station, WRCB in Tennessee, reports the trailer was stolen out of Chattanooga.

Video from the deputy's body camera shows how a traffic stop led to the shootout and near-death experience - in a matter of seconds. The GBI released a clip of his body camera video Tuesday evening.

According to the GBI, Whitfield County Sheriff's deputy Darrell Hackney had pulled over a stolen trailer being driven by 29-year-old Dalton Potter - one of two wanted Texas fugitives - on I-75 Monday morning.

According to the GBI, Potter fired off several rounds at Hackney, who was hit, but saved thanks to his ballistic vest. The GBI said Hackney and another responding deputy returned fire, but Potter still managed to escape.

The GBI said Potter ultimately crashed the SUV and trailer on I-75 south near the Whitfield / Gordon County line, and escaped into the woods on foot. The GBI issued a "Blue Alert" - which is issued when a violent criminal has killed or seriously injured law enforcement officers and has not been apprehended and may be of serious threat to the public - for the 29-year-old; he's still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.

Meanwhile, authorities arrested a second Texas fugitive, 47-year-old Jonathan Hosmer, Tuesday morning after he was seen on a home surveillance system in a subdivision near the location where the truck wrecked. His charges are still pending.