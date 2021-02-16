Texas man accused of wounding deputy during shootout off I-75 pleads guilty, sentenced to 25 years

Dalton Lee Potter, 29, of San Patricio, Texas, entered the guilty plea Tuesday morning.

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story.

A Texas man accused of shooting a deputy on the side of a north Georgia expressway pleaded guilty to the charges he faced, authorities said.

The Whitefield County District Attorney’s Office said Dalton Lee Potter, 29, of San Patricio, Texas, entered the guilty plea Tuesday morning to the charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by bringing stolen property into the state of Georgia, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Sept. 6, 2020, authorities said Potter was driving south on Interstate 75 from Chattanooga on his way to Florida with Jonathan Hosmer. Authorities said the pair was pulling a cargo trailer that they said had been stolen out of Tennessee.

Two Whitfield deputies responded after the trailer was flagged by a weigh station in Catoosa County, but when they pulled the trailer over, and Deputy Chip Hackney approached the driver’s side of the SUV pulling the trailer, authorities said Potter pulled out a handgun and raised it toward the deputy. Hackney, according to officials, hit the gun with his flashlight then tried to run for cover as Potter fired several rounds in his direction. One of those bullets hit Hackney, authorities said. “Fortunately, Deputy Hackney’s ballistic vest took the impact and saved his life,” they added.

The other responding deputy, Adrian Gomez, fired back at Potter, hitting the front passenger tire. Authorities said Potter tried to drive off with Hosmer – who deputies said they didn’t even know was in the car at the time. They didn’t make it far, however, because of the tire; both ran off into the woods after the vehicle crashed, authorities said.

The Whitfield deputies later found the vehicle and two weapons inside, but no sign of Potter and Hosmer. Authorities said Potter took a third weapon when he ran that was later found in Gordon County.

After a two-day search that involved agencies like the U.S. Marshals, the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, and several local one, authorities found Hosmer and arrested him. Potter was found Sept. 10 and arrested, after a shooting between him and a resident.

Following his guilty plea, Potter was sentenced by to serve a total of 25 years in prison.

Authorities said Potter also has pending charges in Gordon County, including another aggravated assault, aggravated battery, hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also has pending felony charges in Texas. Once all of Potter’s Georgia charges are resolved, authorities said they expect that the Texas will seek to extradite him to face their charges as well.