'This is such a tragic case' | Cobb County man pleads guilty to killing his father, DA says

The Cobb County man entered a mentally ill plea and will receive decades in prison.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man has entered a guilty but mentally ill plea for the killing of his father.

On Wednesday, Daniel Attaway pleaded guilty to one count of malice murder for the killing of Douglas Wayne Attaway, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. said in a press release. Daniel was sentenced to 50 years, 25 years of which will be spent in custody.

The Marietta Police Department first initiated an investigation into the murder after law enforcement received a call on Sept. 29, 2018, from Daniel stating that someone had shot and killed his father. Daniel confessed to his mother and sister that he had shot and killed his father, Broady Jr. said. Daniel was arrested on Oct. 1, 2018, and later indicted for the charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with intent to commit murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“This is such a tragic case." Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Paul Camarillo said. "This family was irrevocably changed by Attaway’s actions. Hopefully, the healing process can now begin for this family.”

As part of his plea agreement, Daniel's 50-year sentence includes the requirement of mental health supervision for the duration of his time in custody and probation.

