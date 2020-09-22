Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed construction worker on I-75

Daniel Broder, 20, of Canton, was taken into custody at his home after police received an anonymous tip.

MARIETTA, Ga. — An anonymous tip led Marietta Police to the man suspected of fatally striking a construction worker along Interstate 75 and then driving away.

Daniel Broder, 20, of Canton, was taken into custody at his home after police spent the day investigating the tip on Monday.

Broder was booked into the Cobb County Jail and faces a hit-and-run felony charge and a homicide-by-vehicle charge in the first degree.

Martin Rivera was contracted by the Department of Transportation to perform maintenance to the bridges over I-75. The 30-year-old was killed on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The Marietta Police Department put out pictures of a VW Golf they believed was similar to the car involved and urged the public to help solve the case.