DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is trying to figure out the cause of a shooting that left one man dead on Monday morning.

They said the victim, a Black man in his late 20s, died after he was transported to the hospital.

Police responded to the residential area off Danrich Drive around 11:35 a.m. where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso.

They said the suspect is not known, however, police are investigating.